MEISTER DOROTHY (HINKEL)
Age 95, of Sherwood Oaks, formerly of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late Winton P. Meister and Louis E. Povirk; devoted mother of Bobbi Povirk Darr (Gary), Gary Povirk (Lisa), David Meister (Janet), Ron Meister, and the late Lawrence P. Meister (surviving wife Patty) and Rebecca Ann Muckinhaupt; also four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. As per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Memorial service will be held at Sherwood Oaks, (100 Norman Drive, Cranberry Township, PA 16066) on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 4 p.m. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Sherwood Oaks Employee Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019