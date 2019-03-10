Home

Age 92. Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother was welcomed by God into his eternal home on Friday, March 8, 2019; she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna; now joined with her beloved husband Elmer; a loving sister to the late Caroline Offner, Charles Offner, Raymond Offner, Fritz Offner and Ann Borner. Dorothy will be deeply missed by her children, Debra (Mike) Ondo, and Leo (Donna) Kusevich; also loved by her four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She enjoyed living in Florida for 29 years and was employed at Giant Eagle for 25 years. The family would like to thank Rosewood of the Ohio Valley and if desired the family suggests contributions to Pilgrimage Hospice, 2695 Winchester Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Family will receive friends 2-4 amd 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where prayers of transfer are offered at 9:00 AM MONDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
