O'DONNELL DOROTHY "DOTTIE"
Passed away on November 13, 2019, in Plano, Texas and was 89 years of age. She was born on August 31, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late John and Mary Liss. After marriage in 1953, she resided in Penn Hills for 60-plus years with her beloved John "Jack" O'Donnell where they raised six children. She was preceded in death by Jack, her husband of 63 years; daughter, Maureen Maiorino; and daughter, Susan O'Donnell. She leaves behind her sons, John O'Donnell (Janice), Dennis O'Donnell; and daughters, Kathleen Streeter (Frank), Dorothy Kingerski (James); and son-in-law, Dennis Maiorino. She was blessed with ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Dottie loved spending time with her family and vacationing at the beach in Wildwood, NJ. In honor of her deep devotion to St. Jude, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to . Mass of Christian Burial to be held in St. John the Baptist Church. Please contact SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., at 412-793-3000 for Mass details.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019