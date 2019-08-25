|
|
SECEN DOROTHY P. (JESIONOWSKI)
Age 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 of Baldwin. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Secen; beloved mother of Joseph (Donna) Secen, James Secen (Joanne Fasbender), Larry (Kathy) Secen and Thomas (Susie) Secen; grandmother of Gina (Jim) Stritmatter, Jeff (Kristen) Secen, Katie Secen, Michael Secen and Claire (Cody) Kraski; great-grandmother of Liv and Bode Stritmatter and Rhett Secen; dear lifelong friend of Helen Schubert. Dorothy enjoyed preparing large dinners for the holidays and spending time with her four boys and their families. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Oakleaf Personal Care Home for the outstanding care provided to Dorothy during her eight year stay. Funeral Services were private and entrusted to the care of the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road, 412-882-1506. Interment was in St. Wendelin Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to Oakleaf Personal Care Home in Dorothy's name. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019