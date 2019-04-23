PIECUCH DOROTHY (NADEJA)

Age 92, of Cuddy, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter Piecuch; loving mother of Kathy (the late Peter) Prevade and the late Joanne Piecuch; proud grandmother of Michael (Jennifer) Prevade, Craig (Carla) Prevade, Sherry (Richard) Prevade-Tarr and Valerie (Bobby) Prevade-Meehan; treasured great-grandmother of Matthew and Megan Prevade, Jessica, Caitlin and Casey Carpenter, Corey and Calie Prevade, Niko and Isabella Marinacci, Nicholas and Morgan Tarr, Jayden and Jacob Meehan; great-great-grandmother of Jaxon Carpenter; cherished daughter of the late William and Frances Nadeja; caring sister of Robert (Shirley) Nadeja and the late William Nadeja, Sr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dorothy was blessed with a large and wonderful family that were the light of her life. She will truly be missed by all whom she loved. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Tuesday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday 10 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at:

