DOROTHY PIFKO

DOROTHY PIFKO Obituary
PIFKO DOROTHY

Age 95, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Pifko; loving mother of William (Teresa) and James (Kathleen); cherished grandmother of Stephen, Matthew, Kelly and James. Family and friends may visit SATURDAY and SUNDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered MONDAY at 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church / St. John of God Parish at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
