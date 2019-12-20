|
PIFKO DOROTHY
Age 95, of McKees Rocks, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Pifko; loving mother of William (Teresa) and James (Kathleen); cherished grandmother of Stephen, Matthew, Kelly and James. Family and friends may visit SATURDAY and SUNDAY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered MONDAY at 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church / St. John of God Parish at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
