DAW DOROTHY R.
Age 99, of Wilkinsburg, died February 20, 2020 at Kane Community Living Center. She was born in Pittsburgh on September 10, 1920 and is the daughter of the late Fred and Barbara Spitzner Campbell and the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Daw. Dorothy retired from Shadyside Hospital after 25 years of service as a telephone operator, she was a devoted member of the Emanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Export, PA, and a long-time member of the Eastern Star Springdale Chapter. She is survived by her loving son Dan (Lavonne) Daw of McKeesport; granddaughter, Jennifer (Michael) Muretisch of Plum Boro; great-grandchildren, Justin and Ryan Muretisch, son-in-law Richard Glozer of Export, foster daughter Susan Yahanjack of Pittsburgh and several other foster children that she provided a loving home for. Besides her husband and parents Dorothy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Glozer, and sister Jean Dawson. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Hedden officiating. Remembrances may be made in Dorothy's name to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020