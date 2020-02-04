Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish)
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY HERRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY R. HERRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY R. HERRICK Obituary
HERRICK DOROTHY R.

Of Brookline, age 92, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen R.; beloved mother of Christine Jones (the late William) and Kenneth S. Herrick; sister of Marge (Harry) McKenzie, sister-in-law of Flo Morris; predeceased by Joseph Morris, Frances Mesirow, John Howard, Thomas Morris and Jerry Morris; "Grandma Dot" to Jaden, Zea, Maggie Jane and Caroline; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a member of Resurrection Guild and Christian Mothers, and Ladies of Charity. Family and friends will be received at FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, on Wednesday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -