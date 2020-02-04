|
HERRICK DOROTHY R.
Of Brookline, age 92, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen R.; beloved mother of Christine Jones (the late William) and Kenneth S. Herrick; sister of Marge (Harry) McKenzie, sister-in-law of Flo Morris; predeceased by Joseph Morris, Frances Mesirow, John Howard, Thomas Morris and Jerry Morris; "Grandma Dot" to Jaden, Zea, Maggie Jane and Caroline; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a member of Resurrection Guild and Christian Mothers, and Ladies of Charity. Family and friends will be received at FRANK F. DEBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, on Wednesday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020