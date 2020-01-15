Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RADOVICH DOROTHY (PRICE)

On January 12, 2020, peacefully at home, age 93, of West Homestead. Dorothy was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John and Rose (Grady) Price. Beloved wife of 71 years of the late John Radovich. Loving mother of John "Ace" Radovich, Janice (Mick) Moore and the late Betty Jane Radovich. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Elissa) Moore and Valerie Moore. Preceeded in death by her siblings Katherine (Elmer) Eversman, Agnes Price, John (Anna Mae) Price, William (Betty) Price and Frances (Carl) Silhanek. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy and John were former owners of Homestead General Tire. Family and friends received on Wednesday 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall with Fr. Terry O'Connor officiating. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
