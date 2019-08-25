|
HOPKINS DOROTHY RADZIAK
Age 92, entered eternal rest on August 12, 2019. Dorothy Joanne Radziak was born in January 1927, in Shenandoah, PA. She was valedictorian of her high school class; earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Education degree from Penn State University; and earned a Master of Library Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Dorothy taught English and business-related subjects for three years at Athens High School in Athens, PA. She married fellow Penn State graduate Thomas A. Hopkins at State College in June 1953 and moved to Pittsburgh where Tom was teaching at Mount Mercy College. While raising their son, Tom, Dorothy volunteered at Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg and later at Central Catholic High School's library. She was one of four founders of Storytellers Unlimited, which involved the oral presentation of myths, legends, and folklore primarily to young audiences. Dorothy served as the editor of newsletters that Storytellers Unlimited published for national and international distribution. From 1972 until 1995, she was the librarian at the Pittsburgh Public Schools Professional Library. A devout Catholic, Dorothy had longtime affiliations with St. James Parish in Wilkinsburg and, later, St. Paul Cathedral. She looked forward to reuniting with her husband, who died in 2006. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland on September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers who enabled Dorothy to remain in the comfort of her home. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. freyvogelfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019