Age 94, of Ross Twp., peacefully, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Ralicki; loving mother of Bunny (Edward) O'Brien, Thomas (Kathy) Sunday, Debra (Mike) Gubanic, and Michelle (Scott) Urso; proud grandmother of Connie Jazbinsek, Terri O'Brien, Thomas Sunday, Jr., Tami Smith, Jeffrey Johnson, and Matthew Urso; dear great-grandmother of four. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
