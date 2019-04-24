Home

DOROTHY (SUEHR) REX

DOROTHY (SUEHR) REX Obituary
REX DOROTHY (SUEHR)

On Saturday, April 20, 2019 of Robinson Twp., died peacefully at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Thomas T. Rex; loving mother of Jennifer (Jack) Bayerlein, Scott (Kelly) Rex, Rachel (late Robert) Hamscher, Laura LaGrosse and the late Arthur (Susan) Rex; sister of David (Mary Jane) Suehr, Rev. Philip Suehr, Raymond (Eileen) Suehr and the late Peter (Beverly survives) Suehr; and her sister and best friend, the late Katherine "Kay" (late Louis) Bladel; also survived by 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Dorothy's wishes, there are no public visitations. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Trinity Church (Robinson Twp.) on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangemnts by SZAFRANSKI - EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
