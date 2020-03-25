|
|
REYBEIN DOROTHY (FOYTIK)
Of Ross Township, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born November 30, 1925, in West Elizabeth, PA. Daughter of late Cornell and Mary Foytik. Wife of the late Edward Reybein. Loving mother of John Reybein (and his deceased wife Crystal), Mary Johnston (Larry), Elizabeth Terrell (John), Thomas Reybein (Laura), and the late James Reybein. Beloved sister of the late Albert Foytik (and his surviving spouse Virginia). Sister-in-law of the late Wanda Brown and Adeline Burik. Proud grandmother of Joy Lynn Reybein, Michael Terrell (Lindsey), Sean Terrell, David Terrell, and Steven Reybein. Great-grandmother Dylan, Carrie, Nora, and Holland. At the request of Dorothy and her family there will be NO VISITATION because of the global pandemic the country is now dealing with. Anyone that knows Dorothy would know that she would never put anyone's well-being or health at risk on her behalf. If anyone would like to make a donation in Dorothy's name, they can do so to Children's Hospital or the Little Sisters of the Poor Pittsburgh. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020