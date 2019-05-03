Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
DOROTHY ROSE (JAMROSZ) WALKOWIAK

DOROTHY ROSE (JAMROSZ) WALKOWIAK Obituary
WALKOWIAK DOROTHY ROSE (JAMROSZ)

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, a longtime resident of South Side. Survived by Daughters (Her Girls) Linda Stoklosa (Charles Offman), Mary Lou (Frank) Kubus and Son, Edward (Alberta) Walkowiak; daughter of the late Walter and Frances Jamrosz; sister of the late Walter J. Jamrosz, Sophia M. Fico, Joseph Jamrosz and Edward Jamrosz; dear friend of Mary and Frank Kubus, Sr.; grandmother of Frankie (Tracey) Kubus, Abigail Rose Kubus and Melissa (Vaughn) Ramsey; great-grandmother of Mara and Chase Ramsey; also survived by many nieces and nephews; survived by great grand-dogs Sydney and Bailey. Dorothy was a longtime employee of South Side Hospital. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Saturday, May 4, 2019 one hour prior (9:00 a.m.) to Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
