|
ZEIGLER DOROTHY S.
Dorothy S. Zeigler, age 95, of Zelienople, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 while under the care of Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community. She resided there for over eight years. Born on May 1, 1924 in Dixon, MS, she was the daughter of the late Baron Salter and Bridget Wood Salter. Dottie grew up in a large family as one of eight children. She shared many interesting stories of growing up on a farm at that time in Mississippi. She was a faithful member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Harmony. Dottie enjoyed playing bridge with family and friends and lots of golf at the Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City. One of our favorite family stories was at the end of World War II, when Dottie was working in Washington, DC. She met Kenneth Zeigler, a returning Marine, and it was love at first sight. They married a week later. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Susan Z. Davison-Hornack and her husband, Mickey, of Eighty-Four, PA, and Kenneth B. Zeigler and his wife, Jennifer, of Princeton, NJ, and Carlsbad, CA; her grandchildren, James K. Davison (Mandy) of Johnstown, Christopher A. Davison (Heather) of Butler, and Kenneth J. Zeigler of Encinitas, CA; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Delanie, Anthony and Samara. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Zeigler, who passed away on November 18, 1991; and her siblings, Beatrice, Lamar, Frances, Raymond, Kerney, Jane and Mike. Friends will be received from 4-8 P.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Dottie will be laid to rest at North Sewickley Cemetery, where her husband, Kenneth, was the longtime caretaker of the memorial grounds. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Senior Care, Passavant Community, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople, PA 16063, or to Catholic Hospice Care, 2605 Nicholson Rd., Suite 3240, Sewickley, PA 15143. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.