SCHICK DOROTHY

It is with great sadness that the family of our beloved Dorothy (Maudice-Greaves) Schick announces her passing on March 14th, 2019. A native of Baldwin, PA ,and only child to William and Lillian Maudice, Dorothy was born on March 1st, 1942, and attended Baldwin High School. She received her Bachelor Degree in Special Education at California University of Pennsylvania. Dorothy spent the majority of her professional career as a Contract Administrator at Westinghouse. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her husband and fellow traveler, Paul, who adored Dorothy and cherished the 23 years he spent with his best friend. They were an inseparable pair and the unselfish love and affection they showed each other was an inspiration to all who know them. Dorothy was an avid reader and kept up with current events. She enjoyed staying active outdoors and spent every nice day walking, biking and puttering in her vegetable and flower gardens. She and Paul often traveled internationally and spent the last few years living in their RV and touring the US. Everywhere Dorothy went, she made new friends. Her outgoing and friendly nature, along with her positive outlook and great listening skills made her a joy to be around. Her courageous spirit carried her through to the end. Even while battling pancreatic cancer, she lived her life as she always did, without a complaint, always asking about how others are doing and always ready to lend a hand. She was truly one of a kind. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her very special Godson, Johnny Scholtz and his wife Laureen; her stepchildren Todd Schick and Beth Gates; her five grandchildren, her great-grandchild Blakey; and the close friends and family members she loved. A celebration of Dorothy's life and Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 24th at 2 p.m. in the Club House of the Clover Ridge Community, 300 Ridge Lane, Murrysville, PA 15668. Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Knox Public Library, 305 N Main Street, Knox, PA 16232. Arrangements entrusted to the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to readshawfuneralhome.com