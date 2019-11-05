Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DOROTHY "ANN" SKOLNEKOVICH

On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Dorothy "Ann" Skolnekovich, age 78, a resident of Little Sisters of the Poor. Daughter of the late John and Dorothy Skolnekovich; sister of John, Richard, Marcia McLeod, Mitchell, Jerry, Ivan, Margaret Mason, George, Connie Ozanne and the late Patrice Kuhn and Jayne Davey; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Dorothy worked as a LPN in Atlanta, Georgia and as a Case Worker in the Human Services Dept. of Allegheny County. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption where she taught CCD, a volunteer with American Red Cross and American Diabetes Association in Monroeville, and was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Friends received Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Little Sisters of the Poor. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
