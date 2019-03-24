Home

William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 466-8555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Holy Assumption of St. Mary Russian Orthodox Church
105 S. 19th St.
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Assumption of St. Mary Russian Orthodox Church
105 S. 19th St.
Pittsburgh, PA
Age 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mrs. Sawko was born on July 16, 1932, grew up in Rankin and spent most of her life in West Mifflin. In her early years, Mrs. Sawko worked in the offices of what was then U.S. Steel at its Homestead Works. She thoroughly enjoyed family, friends, church, her many dogs over the years and spirited debate about politics, which led her to serve one year as a delegate to a national convention. Mrs. Sawko was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Sawko; parents Michael Chetsko and Anna (Repitsky) Chetsko; sister Matilda Brozek; and brother William Chetsko. Mrs. Sawko is survived by her son, Mark Sawko; daughter-in-law Heidi Sawko; and grandson, Eain, with whom she lived in recent years in Montgomery, IL; also survived by nieces and nephews, including Nancy Vallianatos and Susan Brozek Scott. Family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Russian Orthodox Church at 105 S. 19th St., Pgh, PA 15203. A funeral service by Igumen Patrick will take place at 12:30 p.m., followed by interment at Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Russian Orthodox Church. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC., Duquesne, PA. 15110.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
