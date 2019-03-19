BAILEY DOROTHY T.

Age 93, of Green Tree, formerly of McCandless Twp., peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late James C. Bailey; daughter of the late Harry and Agnes (Loughrey) Thomas; loving mother of James (Belinda) Bailey, Mary Jo (Thomas) Coleman, Tim (Kathy) Bailey, Tom (Maria) Bailey, Nancy (Robert) Gustine, Patrick (Ari) Bailey, Judy (Michael) Weiss, and Jeff (Collette) Bailey. Dear grandmother of 29 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Elizabeth Bailey; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Marian Manor for the care given to Dorothy during her time with them. Friends welcome Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday in Vincentian Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. If desired memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

