VALENCIK DOROTHY T. (TEREK)

Age 94, of Glassport, died February 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Yevchak) Terek. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Valencik, "Mr V."; children, Elaine (Samuel) DeMarco, Ron (Claudia) Valencik, Janine (Angelo Norelli) Valencik and Linda (Bob) Dzialowski; grandchildren, Emily (Dave) Kelly, Elise DeMarco, Julia (David) Callahan, Luke Urbanski, Zachery (Victoria Davis) Urbanski, Lauren Dzialowski, Megan Dzialowski, Erin Dzialowski and John Dzialowski; great-grandchildren, Hawthorne Kelly, Asher Kelly, Ailee Callahan, Dorothy Callahan, and Selah Callahan. The sixth of eight children, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward; and all siblings, Sister Mary Josephine VSC, John (Nancy) Terek, Helen (William) Ogurchak, Pauline (Michael) Hrehocik, Michael Terek, Mildred "Millie" (Joseph) Mongelluzzo and Frank Terek. Dorothy was a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish, a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, and bowled with the Glassport Women's Bowling League. Dorothy was an incredible baker and everyone loved her delicious Nut Rolls. Most of all, Dorothy dedicated her life to taking care of her family and she will be missed by everyone. Friends received at WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Queen of the Rosary Church. Entombment following at New St. Joseph Cemetery joining her beloved husband Edward.