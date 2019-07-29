|
VASLOWSKI DOROTHY (KOSKO)
Age 97, passed away peacefully, on July 25, 2019. Born April 25, 1922. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Fetzko); wife of the late John; and sister of the late Robert J. (Mary), Eugene (Anna), Joseph F. (Betty), Carl, and William. Survived by Lois (Carl) Kosko; loving mother of John T. (Rachelle) and Nancy Barley (Charles); and grandmother of Eric Barley, Dana Barley, Kyle, Nicole Barley, and Benjamin Barley. Gram will always be remembered for her pie crust and pierogi recipes, as well as her ingredients for a long, happy life - deep love, simplicity, joy, and compassion. Visitation will be held at BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA, on Tuesday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. John Capistran Church, with a luncheon immediately following in the church hall. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to littlesistersofthepoor.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019