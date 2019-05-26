Home

DOROTHY VERONICA (FARRINGTON) MATTHEWS

DOROTHY VERONICA (FARRINGTON) MATTHEWS Obituary
MATTHEWS DOROTHY VERONICA (FARRINGTON)

Age 67, of Overbrook, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family late Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born on November 17, 1951 in Mount Oliver, Dottie was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Farrington; mother, Margaret (Spurrier) Farrington; sister, Margaret (Mackin) Hildenbrand and brother, Thomas Farrington. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Edward E. Matthews, Jr., and was the loving mother of Heather (Matthews) Fairbanks, Kate Matthews; sons-in-law, Nicolas Fairbanks and Brian Kapolka; a dear sister to Mary (Mackin) Wazenegger, her husband, George, Kathryn Farrington, Karen (Farrington) Matta, Carol (Farrington) Kleinfelder; sister-in-law, Theresa (Antosz) Farrington; caring aunt to many nieces and nephews and a trusted friend. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, on Tuesday, May 28th from 1-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m. Dottie was always a source of comfort, love and compassion to everyone she encountered. All those who knew and loved Dottie will continue to carry on her legacy to live with love, bravery, grace, and faith. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Building Homes for Heroes at www.buildinghomesforheroes.org.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
