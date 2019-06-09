Home

Age 91, of Shoreview, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Lori (Nick) Matchefts and Robert (Julie) Walker; grandchildren, Kailey Walker, Nicole Walker, Catelyn Matchefts, and Adelyn Walker; sister, Beulah (Boots) Magnuson. She will be celebrated in a memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Life Church, 900 7th Street Ext., Trafford, PA 15085.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
