WENDT DOROTHY "DOT" (PFEIFFER)
Age 84, of Ben Avon, born August 16, 1935, in Homestead Hospital to the Pfeiffer family, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Wendt; loving mother of Bill Wendt, Jody (Clyde) Hoenke, Keith (Sharon) Wendt and the late Donna Wendt; devoted grandmother of Mark, Josh (Myranda), CJ (Libby), Kaylee, Kyler and Emerson; great-grandmother of Cameron, Maverick and Wyatt; and sister of Edward (Barbara) Pfeiffer. Dot worked at Verland for 28 years. She brought the union in and made sure everyone earned a livable wage with benefits to take care of their families. Dot was a key member of her own family. She helped raise not only her own children but her grandchildren, Mark, Josh, CJ, Kaylee, Kyler and Emerson. Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Services to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www. thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019