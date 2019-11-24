|
JACOBS DOROTHYMAE (SHARPE)
Dorothymae S. (Sharpe), on November 23rd, devoted mother and grandmother, and a lifelong member of St. Mary's Magdalene Parish; wife of the late Andrew; beloved mother of Andrew (Katherine), Thomas (Dina), James "Jake" (Jill) Jacobs; loving grandmother of Andrew (Lauren), Daniel (Whitney), Michael, Joseph and the late Brian; great-grandmother of Ryan; sister of the late Thomas Sharpe, Agnes Cloherty, Stella Margie Cregan and Gail Bost; also loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m. in R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave. Homestead. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Saturday, time later.
