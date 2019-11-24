Home

R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
DOROTHYMAE (SHARPE) JACOBS

DOROTHYMAE (SHARPE) JACOBS Obituary
JACOBS DOROTHYMAE (SHARPE)

Dorothymae S. (Sharpe), on November 23rd, devoted mother and grandmother, and a lifelong member of St. Mary's Magdalene Parish; wife of the late Andrew; beloved mother of Andrew (Katherine), Thomas (Dina), James "Jake" (Jill) Jacobs; loving grandmother of Andrew (Lauren), Daniel (Whitney), Michael, Joseph and the late Brian; great-grandmother of Ryan; sister of the late Thomas Sharpe, Agnes Cloherty, Stella Margie Cregan and Gail Bost; also loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m. in R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave. Homestead. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Saturday, time later.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
