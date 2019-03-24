TONER DORTHEA MARIE (HITES)

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Dorthea Toner, age 89, of South Park, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert L. Toner; mother of Dr. Richard M. (Kathy) Toner, Victoria L. Toner, Dr. Virginia (Dr. Mark) Minuto, and the late Joseph Louis Toner; grandmother of Joseph L. Toner, Kelly Toner, Jesse Minuto and Dr. Jillian Minuto; also survived by her longtime caregiver, Mary Horner. Dorthea was a lover of all animals. She was beautiful, kind and giving, and loved her family and all of God's little creatures. A private memorial service will be held by her family. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Dorthea's name to Humane Animal Rescue, ATTN: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Condolences may be offered for the family at:

