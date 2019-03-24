Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
DORTHEA MARIE (HITES) TONER


DORTHEA MARIE (HITES) TONER Obituary
TONER DORTHEA MARIE (HITES)

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Dorthea Toner, age 89, of South Park, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert L. Toner; mother of Dr. Richard M. (Kathy) Toner, Victoria L. Toner, Dr. Virginia (Dr. Mark) Minuto, and the late Joseph Louis Toner; grandmother of Joseph L. Toner, Kelly Toner, Jesse Minuto and Dr. Jillian Minuto; also survived by her longtime caregiver, Mary Horner. Dorthea was a lover of all animals. She was beautiful, kind and giving, and loved her family and all of God's little creatures. A private memorial service will be held by her family. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Dorthea's name to Humane Animal Rescue, ATTN: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Condolences may be offered for the family at:


www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
