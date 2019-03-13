Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for DORYS GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORYS JOYCE GIBSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DORYS JOYCE GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON DORYS JOYCE

Quietly on March 9, 2019. Wife of 48 years to husband,  Stanley Gibson; children, Angela McIntosh and Vernon S. Gibson; brother, Raymond Shelton; and four grandchildren, Mason and Miles McIntosh, Corrina Coss and Imani Granger. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. James AME Church, Lincoln Ave., at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements of care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW INC., Penn Hills.


www.houseoflawinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
Download Now