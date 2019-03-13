|
GIBSON DORYS JOYCE
Quietly on March 9, 2019. Wife of 48 years to husband, Stanley Gibson; children, Angela McIntosh and Vernon S. Gibson; brother, Raymond Shelton; and four grandchildren, Mason and Miles McIntosh, Corrina Coss and Imani Granger. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. James AME Church, Lincoln Ave., at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements of care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW INC., Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019