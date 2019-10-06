|
JAMES DOUGLAS A.
Douglas, 58, of Oakdale, North Fayette Twp., died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his home. He was born August 2, 1961, in Middletown PA, a son of the late Harold and Marlene Toth James. Mr. James was a member of St. Patrick's R. C. Church in Oakdale and was previously employed as a meat cutter with Safrin Market and Foodland. His hobbies included cooking, gardening listening to music and most of all spending time with his friends and family. Surviving are his sisters, Patricia (Henry) Ford of Greentree, Sharon (Tom) Link and Deborah Conci, both of Oakdale; special nieces and nephew, Stephanie (Brady) Pritchard, Rachel Link and James (Autumn) Ford. He is also survived by other nieces, nephews, great nephews and special friends, Gayle and Max Kostelic; step son, Paul (Rachelle) Burkhead; and several step grandchildren; brother-in-law, Sam (Naomi) Montague and daughter, Hannah Montague. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leah Kalenic James; and his brother, Daniel James. Friends will be received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick R. C. Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019