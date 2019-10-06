Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick R. C. Church
7322 Noblestown Road
Oakdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS A. JAMES


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS A. JAMES Obituary
JAMES DOUGLAS A.

Douglas, 58, of Oakdale, North Fayette Twp., died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his home. He was born August 2, 1961, in Middletown PA, a son of the late Harold and Marlene Toth James. Mr. James was a member of St. Patrick's R. C. Church in Oakdale and was previously employed as a meat cutter with Safrin Market and Foodland. His hobbies included cooking, gardening listening to music and most of all spending time with his friends and family. Surviving are his sisters, Patricia (Henry) Ford of Greentree, Sharon (Tom) Link and Deborah Conci, both of Oakdale; special nieces and nephew, Stephanie (Brady) Pritchard, Rachel Link and James (Autumn) Ford. He is also survived by other nieces, nephews, great nephews and special friends, Gayle and Max Kostelic; step son, Paul (Rachelle) Burkhead; and several step grandchildren; brother-in-law, Sam (Naomi) Montague and daughter, Hannah Montague. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leah Kalenic James; and his brother, Daniel James. Friends will be received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick R. C. Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now