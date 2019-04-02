|
CUTRUZZULA DOUGLAS B.
Age 64, of Carrick, on March 31, 2019. Loving husband of Cecilia (Ramsey); beloved son of the late Vincent and Magdalen; cherished father of Chris, Vincent and the late Tony Cutruzzula, Mark (Heather) Ramsey, Paul, Joe and Terri (Justin Puckey) Redlinger; dear brother of Gill (Bridget), Ken (Christine), John (Cindy) and the late Susan; brother-in-law of David; adoring grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of one; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wed. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 where a service shall be held Thursday at 11 a.m., 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019