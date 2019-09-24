Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS SABOL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS B. SABOL


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS B. SABOL Obituary
SABOL DOUGLAS B.

With his wife Yvonne at his side, on September 22nd, after a year demonstrating phenomenal courage, Doug lost his battle with Stage 4 cancer. Of Evans City, formerly of Slippery Rock, Doug was born on January 10, 1975 in Flint, Michigan and is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Green); and his step-daughter, Kiersta; his parents, Paul and Marie; and his brother, Paul of Lake Mary, FL; and Vic and Rose (Zavacky) Green and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. Doug was known for his love of sports, movies, reading, his smile, wit and love of his dog Meeko! Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd, Kennedy Twp., where transfer prayers are offered 10:30 a.m. THURSDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. The Family would also like to thank all of his friends at the Mt. Nebo Dek Hockey Rink for all of the support they showered upon him during the benefit held in his honor last Saturday the 14th. HE FINALLY MADE IT HOME!!

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now