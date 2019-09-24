|
SABOL DOUGLAS B.
With his wife Yvonne at his side, on September 22nd, after a year demonstrating phenomenal courage, Doug lost his battle with Stage 4 cancer. Of Evans City, formerly of Slippery Rock, Doug was born on January 10, 1975 in Flint, Michigan and is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Green); and his step-daughter, Kiersta; his parents, Paul and Marie; and his brother, Paul of Lake Mary, FL; and Vic and Rose (Zavacky) Green and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins. Doug was known for his love of sports, movies, reading, his smile, wit and love of his dog Meeko! Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd, Kennedy Twp., where transfer prayers are offered 10:30 a.m. THURSDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. The Family would also like to thank all of his friends at the Mt. Nebo Dek Hockey Rink for all of the support they showered upon him during the benefit held in his honor last Saturday the 14th. HE FINALLY MADE IT HOME!!
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019