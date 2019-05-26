|
|
CAREY DOUGLAS C.
Age 52, peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, May 24, 2019 of Whitehall. Son of Charles and Jo Anne (Heil) Carey; brother of Glenn (Debbie) Carey and Cynthia (Richard) Stark; uncle Dougie to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dug was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved to travel. Visitations Sunday, 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers Monday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tony's Tigers, 5343 Tomfran Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019