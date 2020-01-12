Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
DOUGLAS F. DONOFRIO

DOUGLAS F. DONOFRIO Obituary
DONOFRIO DOUGLAS F.

Doug unexpectedly passed away at home on December 30, 2019 at the age of 57. Originally from Judith Drive in Baldwin, the son of Elmer Donofrio (1976) and Connie Kelly Donofrio (2008); brother to Debbie; uncle to Sara and Jake; and great-uncle to Jack, Wyatt, Sage and Daisy. For 25 plus years, Doug spent his days in the mail-room of PNC downtown. He was a true sports aficionado. In memory of Doug, his parents and all of the others we miss, please do a random act of kindness for someone. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.,

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
