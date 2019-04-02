|
VRANISH DOUGLAS G.
Age 61, of Irwin, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Veronica Kingerski; sons, Jacob Vranish, his wife, Alyssa, and Benjamin Vranish (Babs); daughter, Sarah Vranish; brother, Matthew Vranish and his wife, Cindy; sisters, Sandra (Daniel) Skerbetz, Susan (Glenn) Wells; and grandson, Evander. Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA. Funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to Mario Lemieux Foundation. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019