GLANTZ DOUGLAS GENE
Age 70, of Cypress Hollow Drive in Sarasota, FL, died early Monday, September 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 6, 1949 in Ridgway, PA; son of the late Eugene and Shirley (Swope) Glantz. On June 23, 1973 he married Darla Joanne Black, formerly of Fairview, PA, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Amanda S. Allen and husband, Francis of Dalyellup, Western Australia and Meredith C. Glantz of Brooklyn, NY; two wonderful grandchildren, Eli Xavier Allen and Austin Jacob Allen, also of Dalyellup; brothers, Larry Glantz (Marti Blair) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Martin Glantz (Lisa) of Bristow, Virginia, and Gary Glantz (Dorothy) of Accokeek, MD; sisters, Bonnie Glantz Zarlenga (Allen) of Hershey, PA and Leisa Glantz (Rick Davis) of Raleigh, NC; uncle and family pastor, Donald Swope (Vonnie) of Williamsburg, VA; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Doug graduated from Ridgway (PA) High School in 1967, with much success in both athletics and scholarship. He went on to earn multiple college degrees, including a BS in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University, a MS in Technical Writing from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a Juris Doctor of Law from Temple University. Following an early career as a patent examiner in the US Patent & Trademark Office in Washington, DC and a Technology Writer/Editor at General Electric in Pittsfield, MA, he worked at Air Products & Chemicals in Allentown, PA while earning his law degree at night. After serving as Senior Patent Attorney at the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) in Pittsburgh, PA, he went into Private Practice, specializing in patent law. He prepared and prosecuted over 200 US patents. He was admitted to practice law in the State of Pennsylvania as well as before both the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the U.S. Supreme Court. Doug was also a very accomplished pilot certified to operate many types of aircraft. He served 13 years a Chief Pilot, Mission Pilot and Legal Officer for the Civil Air Patrol, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, served many years as an Aircraft Commander with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, and was a Pilot with PALS (Patient Air Lift Services). Doug received many awards for his service, including the Award for Outstanding Service during Hurricane Katrina (2005), the Award for Outstanding Service with the Pennsylvania Wing CAP (2003-2007), CAP Officer of the Year (2005), and the Operations Service Award from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary 5th District (2011, 2012 and 2013). Doug had many avid hobby interests throughout his life. These included owning and maintaining vintage cars, raising Irish Setters and Labrador Retrievers, fishing, brewing beer and wine, and supporting Penn State Nittany Lion football ("If God Isn't A Penn State Fan, Then Why Is The Sky Blue And White?"). He was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose, the New Britain Baptist Church, and was a Legal Advisor to Triangle Engineering Fraternity at the Pennsylvania State University. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in State College, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for further research and awareness. For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.