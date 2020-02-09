|
|
GRIEB DOUGLAS J.
In loving memory of Douglas J. Grieb. October 4, 1927 ~ February 5, 2020. Age 92, of 324 School Street, West Mifflin, PA passed Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by family. Doug was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Glenda R. Grieb. He enjoyed all of his seven children, 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grands. Doug was employed by Union Carbide, Linde Division retiring in 1992. Doug was a Veteran of the US Army; after five years he was discharged on July 24, 1952. Born on October 4, 1927, Doug was the son of the late Gertrude (Shipe) and William Grieb. He is survived by children, Joyce Fennell, Denise Knox, Douglas Grieb, Sandi Strom, Linda Grieb, David Grieb and Glenn Grieb. Also brother and sister, Ken Grieb and Elsie Ruffing. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, William Grieb, August Grieb, Joseph Grieb, Relda Stempien, and Barbara Grieb; and grandson, Nicolas Checque. Friends will be received in the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120 (412-461-6394) on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church. Following the interment at St. Elias Cemetery, a Celebration of Life will be at the Mifflin Social Club. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Medi Home Health & Hospice, 530 Independence Pkwy., Suite 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 or United Service Organization (USO), uso.org, 888-484-3876.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020