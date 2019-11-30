Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 57, of Polish Hill, on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Raymond F. and Lillian F. (Plucinski) Helwich; brother of Raymond M. (Beverley) Helwich; uncle of Natalie Rae (Dom) Piccola and Raymond M. Helwich, Jr.; great uncle of Dominic Bruno Piccola and Cecilia Rae Piccola; nephew of Skip and Virginia Paszkowski; also survived by cousins and friends. Doug was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
