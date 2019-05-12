Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
DOUGLAS J. REGRUT

DOUGLAS J. REGRUT Obituary
REGRUT DOUGLAS J.

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Douglas J. Regrut, age 28, of Bellevue. Son of Dwayne Regrut, Sr. (Sue) and the late Kimberly Regrut; brother of Dwayne Regrut II; also survived by his girlfriend, Kristina Barron and her parents, Michael and Cathy Barron; nephew of Dale Regrut, Deann (Mike) Mamich and Mary Jo Regrut; cousin of Dale II (Rachael) and Candace (Dan), Michael and Matthew; uncle of Kimberly, Angelina and Madison. Doug will be remembered for his bright smile and beautiful personality. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Bellevue United Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Union Dale Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
