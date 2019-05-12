|
REGRUT DOUGLAS J.
On Thursday, May 9, 2019, Douglas J. Regrut, age 28, of Bellevue. Son of Dwayne Regrut, Sr. (Sue) and the late Kimberly Regrut; brother of Dwayne Regrut II; also survived by his girlfriend, Kristina Barron and her parents, Michael and Cathy Barron; nephew of Dale Regrut, Deann (Mike) Mamich and Mary Jo Regrut; cousin of Dale II (Rachael) and Candace (Dan), Michael and Matthew; uncle of Kimberly, Angelina and Madison. Doug will be remembered for his bright smile and beautiful personality. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Bellevue United Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Union Dale Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019