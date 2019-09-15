Home

O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
O'Brien's
3724 California at Cooper Aves
N.S., PA
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's
3724 California at Cooper Aves
N.S., PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
O'Brien's
3724 California at Cooper Aves
N.S., PA
DOUGLAS M. FISHER


1961 - 2019
DOUGLAS M. FISHER Obituary
FISHER DOUGLAS M.

Age 58, on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Alyson (Doubt) Fisher; son of Anna (Langhorst) Fisher Cornell and the late Roy Fisher; stepson of Norma Fisher. Preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Edward and Lois (Yost) Doubt; loving father of Kenneth W. Wilson, Karistan L. (Gerald Black) Wilson, Katelyn A. Wilson, and Kassidy D. (Josh Haskins) Fisher; grandfather of Landon, Jayce, Brayden, Xandaya, Bryson, Kaydyn, and the late Audrina Faye Black; brother of Kathleen A. (George) Hines, Deborah L. (the late Robert) Derbish, Kimberly J. (Emil) Steinmetz, and Michael R. (Melissa) Fisher; survived also by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors Wednesday 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves. N.S. where there will be a funeral service Thursday at 10 a.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
