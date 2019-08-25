Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS PAINTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS M. PAINTER


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS M. PAINTER Obituary
PAINTER DOUGLAS M.

Of Churchill, age 47, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (Pollack) Painter for 20 years; loving and adored father of Zoe and Holden Painter; cherished son of Dwain (Catherine) Painter of Allison Park and the late Diane Painter; brother of the late Deborah (surviving spouse, Mark) Menta; uncle of Taylor Menta; brother-in-law of Terri (Michael) Fisher and Robert Pollack, Jr. Doug was a 1990 graduate of North Allegheny High School and a 1995 graduate of Penn State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education.  Doug took great pride in both of his children. He will be remembered by his family as someone who always had a positive outlook on life and a gleaming smile on his face. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Doug will be laid to rest in William Penn Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now