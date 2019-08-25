|
PAINTER DOUGLAS M.
Of Churchill, age 47, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa (Pollack) Painter for 20 years; loving and adored father of Zoe and Holden Painter; cherished son of Dwain (Catherine) Painter of Allison Park and the late Diane Painter; brother of the late Deborah (surviving spouse, Mark) Menta; uncle of Taylor Menta; brother-in-law of Terri (Michael) Fisher and Robert Pollack, Jr. Doug was a 1990 graduate of North Allegheny High School and a 1995 graduate of Penn State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education. Doug took great pride in both of his children. He will be remembered by his family as someone who always had a positive outlook on life and a gleaming smile on his face. Friends welcome Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Doug will be laid to rest in William Penn Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019