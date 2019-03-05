|
|
CALLENDER DOUGLAS P.
Age 58, of Mt. Washington, passed peacefully at his home on March 3, 2019. Beloved son Donna (Case) and the late Donald Callender; cherished father of Doug Jr., Alex and Zachery Callender; dear brother of Donald, David (Jan), Dale (Carla) and Dean (Julie) Callender; adoring grandfather of Zachery, Jaxcon and Lacey Callender; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. until the 3 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019