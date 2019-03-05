Home

Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
DOUGLAS P. CALLENDER

DOUGLAS P. CALLENDER Obituary
CALLENDER DOUGLAS P.

Age 58, of Mt. Washington, passed peacefully at his home on March 3, 2019. Beloved son Donna (Case) and the late Donald Callender; cherished father of Doug Jr., Alex and Zachery Callender; dear brother of Donald, David (Jan), Dale (Carla) and Dean (Julie) Callender; adoring grandfather of Zachery, Jaxcon and Lacey Callender; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. until the 3 p.m. service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
