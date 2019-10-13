Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS LENTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS T. LENTZ Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS T. LENTZ Sr. Obituary
LENTZ, SR. DOUGLAS T.

Age 62, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Golden) Lentz. Son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Schmidt) Glusic; father of Douglas T. Lentz, Jr., Alan J. Kiefer, Jr., and Christopher Lentz; loving grandfather of Shawn, Douglas, Emily, Dylan, Jaden, Marie and Gage; brother of Brian Glusic and the late Ronald Lentz. Family will receive visitors Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be prayers at 8 p.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now