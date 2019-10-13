|
|
LENTZ, SR. DOUGLAS T.
Age 62, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Golden) Lentz. Son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Schmidt) Glusic; father of Douglas T. Lentz, Jr., Alan J. Kiefer, Jr., and Christopher Lentz; loving grandfather of Shawn, Douglas, Emily, Dylan, Jaden, Marie and Gage; brother of Brian Glusic and the late Ronald Lentz. Family will receive visitors Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be prayers at 8 p.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019