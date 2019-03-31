COMBS DUANE LEWIS "RED"

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Duane L. Combs died peacefully with his loving wife, Gert, by his side. Son of the late Ethel and Gale Combs, age 94, formerly of Ohio Township, he was retired from the US Postal Service as a letter carrier for Bellevue and was a veteran of the US Navy. Much beloved husband of Mary Gertrude (Halligan) Combs; father of James T. (Carol) Combs and the late Kathleen (surviving spouse, Kenneth) Kester; Pap to Jim, Ben, Alan, and Duane Combs, Stephen and Daniel Kester and the late Melissa Combs; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Duane's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.