Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for DUANE COMBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DUANE LEWIS "RED" COMBS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DUANE LEWIS "RED" COMBS Obituary
COMBS DUANE LEWIS "RED"

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Duane L. Combs died peacefully with his loving wife, Gert, by his side. Son of the late Ethel and Gale Combs, age 94, formerly of Ohio Township, he was retired from the US Postal Service as a letter carrier for Bellevue and was a veteran of the US Navy. Much beloved husband of Mary Gertrude (Halligan) Combs; father of James T. (Carol) Combs and the late Kathleen (surviving spouse, Kenneth) Kester; Pap to Jim, Ben, Alan, and Duane Combs, Stephen and Daniel Kester and the late Melissa Combs; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Duane's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now