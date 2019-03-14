LANDSTROM DUANE P.

Age 87, of Dunwoody, Georgia, formerly of East McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born August 4, 1931, in East McKeesport, the son of the late Gunnard and Bertha Landstrom. He was a former member of the Christy Park Methodist Church in McKeesport. He retired after a long career as a clerk in accounting for US Steel at the Irvin Works in West Mifflin. He had a passion for baseball and loved to coach young players in the little league of McKeesport, CCAC and many other groups. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Considine, Mildred Lorge, Ruth Bendel. He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Alberta (Kwolkoski) Landstrom; son, Robert (Gena) Landstrom of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren, Juergie and Broedy Landstrom and Tyler Trosclair; and nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE - SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday for a funeral service with Pastor Michele Nagle officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles. For online condolences please visit snyderfuneralservices.com.