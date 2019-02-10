LAUFENBERG DUANE R.

Age 63, of Pittsburgh, and formerly Erie, was found deceased at his home on Monday, January 21, 2019. Born on January 30, 1955 to the late Norman and Shirley Laufenberg; he was one of four siblings, Beth Klauk, his twin brother, Daryl, and the late Richard J. Laufenberg who passed in 2008. He graduated from McDowell High School 1973 and enlisted in the Air Force where he proudly served for four years. After his service time, he worked for Muzak: Independent Communications of Pittsburgh for 33 years. He enjoyed photography, electrical soldering and working with his hands as a jack of all trades. Later in his life he enjoyed seeing his grandchildren. Duane is survived by his daughter, Vanessa; a son, Parker; and his wife, Becky and their children, Addy and Jocelyn. He was a man set in his ways, who liked to keep to him self, but also enjoyed a good laugh every once in a while. His remains will be put to rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox)

