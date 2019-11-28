Home

Age 90, of McKeesport, died November 25, 2019, at home. Born December 9, 1928, in McKeesport, he was the son of the late Harry D. "Bud" and Freda (Rink) Prosser and the husband of Elizabeth Mary "Betty" (Murawski) Prosser. Duane was retired from Penn State University, McKeesport Campus, where he was an Engineering Professor. In addition to his wife, Duane is also survived by his children, Larry D. Prosser of Shaler, PA, Lee (Lisa) Prosser of Irwin, PA and Lisa (Max) Moss of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Chet, Emily, Carly, Tyler, Matthew and Macey; also a niece and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda M. Prosser; daughter-in-law, Erin Prosser; nephew, Ronald McClelland. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m., at the Beulah Park United Methodist Church of McKeesport. Burial will follow in St. Mary Polish Cemetery of White Oak.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
