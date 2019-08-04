Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for DUANE FLINT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DUANE T. FLINT

DUANE T. FLINT Obituary
FLINT DUANE T.

Age 59, of Carnegie, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved companion for 30 years of Claire Dusak; loving brother of Michael Flint, Sandy (Mark) Pucinsky and Brian (Chris) Flint; also many nieces and nephews. Duane worked as a floor installer, enjoyed playing pool and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Service and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. (412-563-2800). www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
