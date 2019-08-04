|
FLINT DUANE T.
Age 59, of Carnegie, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved companion for 30 years of Claire Dusak; loving brother of Michael Flint, Sandy (Mark) Pucinsky and Brian (Chris) Flint; also many nieces and nephews. Duane worked as a floor installer, enjoyed playing pool and was a motorcycle enthusiast. Service and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. (412-563-2800). www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019