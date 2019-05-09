|
KEYES DURELL CURTIS
Age 61, of Swissvale, PA, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Son of Edna Keyes; life companion of Gloria Kemp; father of Michael Mitchell; brother of Marvin Keyes, Alicia Keyes, Sheila Lee and Jocelyn Tompkins (Jerome); also survived by five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. on May 10, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 504 Fourth Street, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held Saturday 10 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
