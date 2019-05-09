Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for DURELL KEYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DURELL CURTIS KEYES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DURELL CURTIS KEYES Obituary
KEYES DURELL CURTIS

Age 61, of Swissvale, PA, on Monday, April 29, 2019. Son of Edna Keyes; life companion of Gloria Kemp; father of Michael Mitchell; brother of Marvin Keyes, Alicia Keyes, Sheila Lee and Jocelyn Tompkins (Jerome); also survived by five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; other family and friends. Visitation Friday 4 to 8 p.m. on May 10, 2019 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 504 Fourth Street, Braddock, PA., where the funeral service will be held Saturday 10 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now