DWAIN ANDREW "BUD" JOHNSTON III

Age 31, of Pittsburgh, PA, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Nicole Koster; children, Lily, Jasmine, Nallah, Aniah and Cade Koster; father, Dwain Andrew Johnston, Jr.; mother, Karri-ann Hiben; dad, Donald Waxter; sister, Jenna Hiben; grandfather, Hank Snow; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel Hiben, Dwain Andrew "Jake" Johnston, Sr. and Joyce Johnston. No Visitation. Service Private. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
