MOORE, SR. DWAYNE E.
Age 59, of Mt. Washington, passed way on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 37 years to Sharon L. (Riley) Moore; loving father of Shawn (Jessica), Lisa, Dwayne, Jr. and Bryan Moore; cherished Pap of Emma, Skyler and Austin; beloved son of the late Frederick and Margaret (Mitzel) Moore; beloved brother of Dale (Vicki), John (Theresa), Joseph (Anna), Daniel (Lori), Debra, David Moore, Babette Stefanovits, Fred (Rose), Ralph and the late Robert Moore; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Dwayne was a great cook and loved playing softball. Family and friends welcome Saturday, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211 where funeral service will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorials in his name may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., St. 1B, Pgh., PA 15232. Please make checks payable to the Univ. of Pgh. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019