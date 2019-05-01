SARSON DWIGHT A.

Age 64, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Dwight was an insurance agent in Latrobe and owned and operated his own agency. Friends will be received Thursday from 12:30 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Additional visitation will take place Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe at which time funeral services will be held with his pastor, the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating. Interment will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Year of Love Dwight Sarson Memorial Fund, c/o Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. To view full obituary or to post an online condolence, please visit:

www.harman-grazianofuneralhome.com